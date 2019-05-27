Linscomb & Williams Inc. Takes Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Eaton by 8,639.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,126,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Eaton by 40.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,615 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in Eaton by 7,553.8% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,689,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,171,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.54 per share, with a total value of $129,983.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,633. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.39. 1,661,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,319. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Linscomb & Williams Inc. Takes Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/linscomb-williams-inc-takes-position-in-eaton-co-plc-etn.html.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.