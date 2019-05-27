Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $523,000 Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,997.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, SNS Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $74.90. 4,548,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,708. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

