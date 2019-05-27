Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 873,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,225,000 after acquiring an additional 99,250 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $4,631,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.08 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

