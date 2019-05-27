Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Merlin Entertainments (MERL)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MERL. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. HSBC lowered Merlin Entertainments to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective (down previously from GBX 295 ($3.85)) on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 389.45 ($5.09).

Shares of LON:MERL opened at GBX 377.10 ($4.93) on Thursday. Merlin Entertainments has a 52-week low of GBX 304.50 ($3.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 415.70 ($5.43). The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Merlin Entertainments’s previous dividend of $2.50. Merlin Entertainments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands.

