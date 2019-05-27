Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bodycote (BOY)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 855 ($11.17) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 901.15 ($11.78).

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 782 ($10.22) on Friday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 673 ($8.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,077 ($14.07). The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.20 ($0.43) per share. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other Bodycote news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 61,882 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.21), for a total value of £530,947.56 ($693,777.03).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

