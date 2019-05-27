Lethean Hits Market Cap of $687,433.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $687,433.00 and $1,530.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00384584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.12 or 0.01357712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00139438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 722,920,467 coins and its circulating supply is 652,920,467 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.