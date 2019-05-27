Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $21.86 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.59, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,762.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

