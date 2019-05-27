Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,216,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Kimco Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 630,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,405 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,567,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Kimco Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 178,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM opened at $18.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.49 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 39.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $101,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $301,253.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,887.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/kimco-realty-corp-kim-shares-bought-by-comerica-bank.html.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.