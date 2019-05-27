Keystone Financial Group Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 724,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.44 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/keystone-financial-group-raises-position-in-ishares-core-sp-mid-cap-etf-ijh.html.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.