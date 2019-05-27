Keybank National Association OH Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.5% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $741,009.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,286 shares in the company, valued at $78,657,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Longbow Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Cowen started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.33.

Shares of LFUS opened at $167.59 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.15 and a 12-month high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.22%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

