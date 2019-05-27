Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $109.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

