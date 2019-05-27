Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,634,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.32.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $508,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Maple sold 52,902,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,469,096,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 49,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,064. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KDP opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $124.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

