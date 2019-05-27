JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Intermediate Capital Group (ICP) Price Target to GBX 1,530

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,430 ($18.69) price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intermediate Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,406.20 ($18.37).

ICP stock opened at GBX 1,298 ($16.96) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.27. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.08. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 899 ($11.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,226 ($16.02).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,025 ($13.39) per share, for a total transaction of £123,000 ($160,721.29).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

