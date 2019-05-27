Jin Coin Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (JIN)

Jin Coin (CURRENCY:JIN) traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Jin Coin has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. Jin Coin has a total market cap of $51,942.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Jin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Jin Coin

JIN is a coin. Jin Coin’s total supply is 9,960,402 coins. Jin Coin’s official Twitter account is @jincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jin Coin’s official website is www.jin-coin.com

Buying and Selling Jin Coin

Jin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

