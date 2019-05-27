JCSD Capital LLC Sells 121,000 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)

JCSD Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,000 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.2% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 431,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.47 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMBI. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. FIG Partners raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,815. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “JCSD Capital LLC Sells 121,000 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/jcsd-capital-llc-sells-121000-shares-of-first-midwest-bancorp-inc-fmbi.html.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.