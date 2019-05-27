Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $456,000 in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Stock

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2,377.4% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 22,110 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM opened at $25.20 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 172.79%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 74.83%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $261,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,767.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-invests-456000-in-artisan-partners-asset-management-inc-apam-stock.html.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.