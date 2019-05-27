Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

IAI stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $69.39.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

