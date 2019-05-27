Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 269,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,089,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 16,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.35. 613,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,544. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $158.96.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/jackson-wealth-management-llc-sells-1653-shares-of-ishares-russell-1000-growth-etf-iwf.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.