Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 672,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,400,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,308,000 after buying an additional 68,667 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Fiserv by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Fiserv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.21 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.59.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.90. 2,573,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,565. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $91.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $4,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,618,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,912 shares of company stock valued at $11,034,771. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/jackson-wealth-management-llc-sells-120-shares-of-fiserv-inc-fisv.html.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.