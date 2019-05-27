Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $1,189,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Russell L. Bernthal sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $125,179.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,552.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,660 shares of company stock worth $360,570. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $132.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $380.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.45 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.57%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

