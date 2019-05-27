Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Itron by 2,120.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Itron by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $57.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $66.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Itron had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $614.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 55,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $3,164,690.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $203,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,849.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,107 shares of company stock valued at $37,730,627 over the last 90 days. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

