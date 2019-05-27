IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (ITP) vs. Avery Dennison (AVY) Critical Survey

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) and Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Avery Dennison pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) does not pay a dividend. Avery Dennison pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

1.8% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Avery Dennison shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Avery Dennison shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and Avery Dennison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) -8.97% -5.37% -4.54% Avery Dennison 2.74% 53.28% 10.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and Avery Dennison, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 0 0 N/A Avery Dennison 1 3 4 0 2.38

Avery Dennison has a consensus target price of $118.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. Given Avery Dennison’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avery Dennison is more favorable than IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN).

Volatility and Risk

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avery Dennison has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and Avery Dennison’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) $86.75 million 0.26 -$10.55 million N/A N/A Avery Dennison $7.16 billion 1.19 $467.40 million $6.06 16.71

Avery Dennison has higher revenue and earnings than IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN).

Summary

Avery Dennison beats IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in August 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films. It provides its products to the home and personal care, beer and beverage, durables, pharmaceutical, wine and spirits, and food market segments; architectural, commercial sign, digital printing, and other related market segments; construction, automotive, and fleet transportation market segments, as well as traffic and safety applications; and sign shops, commercial printers, and designers. The company's Retail Branding and Information Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells creative services, brand embellishments, graphic tickets, tags and labels, and sustainable packaging solutions; item-level radio-frequency identification solutions; visibility and loss prevention solutions; price ticketing and marking solutions; care, content, and country of origin compliance solutions; and brand protection and security solutions. It serves retailers, brand owners, apparel manufacturers, distributors, and industrial customers. The company's Industrial and Healthcare Materials segment offers tapes and fasteners; medical pressure-sensitive adhesive based materials and products; and performance polymers under the Fasson, Avery Dennison, Vancive, and Yongle brands. It serves the automotive, electronics, building and construction, other industrial, and personal care markets, as well as medical device manufacturers, converters, clinicians, and patients. The company was formerly known as Avery International Corporation and changed its name to Avery Dennison Corporation in 1990. Avery Dennison Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

