iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV) Shares Sold by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index comprises about 4.1% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV IUSV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.39. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 12-month low of $905.35 and a 12-month high of $1,088.00.

