iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (ACWV) Shares Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 5,110.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,075 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up about 1.6% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ACWV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.33. 440,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-global-etf-acwv-shares-bought-by-well-done-llc.html.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.