Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.22.
Shares of IOVA opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $18.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
