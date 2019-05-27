Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Shares of IOVA opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

