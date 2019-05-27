IoTeX Price Tops $0.0118 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. IoTeX has a market cap of $41.34 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Binance, Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IOTX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,040,005 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Coineal, Bgogo, Binance, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

