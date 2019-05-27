Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Stake Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,428 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Investar were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Investar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in shares of Investar by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Investar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Investar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,858 shares in the company, valued at $819,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $144,324. 9.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.21. Investar Holding Corp has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $29.90.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Investar had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Investar in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Investar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

