Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Shares Bought by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 689,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,015,000 after acquiring an additional 564,600 shares in the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,202,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 655,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,854 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,636,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 601,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,782,000 after purchasing an additional 392,452 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.52. 715,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,591. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $108.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

