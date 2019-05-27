Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Sold by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $178.16 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $191.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

