INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (IKTSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of IKTSY remained flat at $$68.70 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $80.35.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.834 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 63.02%.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

