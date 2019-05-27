International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,930 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $91,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.71. The stock had a trading volume of 770,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.85 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $474,726.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

