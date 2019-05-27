Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 43.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 522,958 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Insteel Industries worth $35,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 40,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,469. The company has a market cap of $374.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Insteel Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.81 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

