Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.91.

MDT opened at $93.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

