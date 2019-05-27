iMetal Resources (IMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 81990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

