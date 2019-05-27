IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1,934.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,229,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,249 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $203.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $134.87 and a one year high of $203.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

In other American Tower news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total value of $11,160,972.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 255,415 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,688.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $219,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,082.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,986 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,910 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

