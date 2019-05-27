IG Group (IGG) Upgraded to Buy by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 687 ($8.98) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 693 ($9.06).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IGG. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target (up previously from GBX 620 ($8.10)) on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IG Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 683.71 ($8.93).

Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 543.60 ($7.10) on Thursday. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 471.10 ($6.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 956.50 ($12.50). The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17.

In other news, insider June Felix purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.76) per share, for a total transaction of £50,149 ($65,528.55).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

