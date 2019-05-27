Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect Iclick Interactive Asia Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.68 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 20.25%. On average, analysts expect Iclick Interactive Asia Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICLK stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.40 million, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 2.09. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

