IBERIABANK (IBKC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IBKC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens raised their target price on IBERIABANK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.25.

IBERIABANK stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. IBERIABANK has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

In other news, insider Michael Scott Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $41,418.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,181.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ricky E. Maples acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,275. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

