I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,324 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the April 15th total of 505,461 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,827 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

In other I.D. Systems news, CEO Chris Adam Wolfe bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,706.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,718.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $51,007.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 115,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,857. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 59.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I.D. Systems during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of I.D. Systems during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDSY opened at $4.96 on Monday. I.D. Systems has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.34 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

