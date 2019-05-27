HyperQuant Price Tops $0.0035 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $263,206.00 and approximately $811,677.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kryptono, Bilaxy and IDAX. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00390612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.77 or 0.01312235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00140089 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004241 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,083,368 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

