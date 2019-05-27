Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0112 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $99,043.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00381983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.01316760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00141538 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004289 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 206,618,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,286,753 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Mercatox, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

