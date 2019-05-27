Hub Group (HUBG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

HUBG stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.65. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

