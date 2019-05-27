HSBC (HSBA) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has GBX 925 ($12.09) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 805 ($10.52).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.67) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 670.31 ($8.76).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 659.40 ($8.62) on Thursday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 749.90 ($9.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses sold 223,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18), for a total transaction of £1,400,067.78 ($1,829,436.53). Also, insider John Flint sold 24,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.11), for a total transaction of £152,250.57 ($198,942.34). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,819 shares of company stock worth $246,887,460.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

