HSBC Analysts Give Norma Group (NOEJ) a €48.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOEJ. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Norma Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.08 ($59.39).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €35.10 ($40.81) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. Norma Group has a fifty-two week low of €36.80 ($42.79) and a fifty-two week high of €70.15 ($81.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

