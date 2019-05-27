HP Inc. (HPQ) Holdings Lifted by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1,557.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 31,169 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 235,373 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 39,489 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $20.03 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

In other HP news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “HP Inc. (HPQ) Holdings Lifted by Rational Advisors LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/hp-inc-hpq-holdings-lifted-by-rational-advisors-llc.html.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.