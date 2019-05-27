Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.8% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 23,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $31,161.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,802 shares of company stock worth $5,317,254 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

