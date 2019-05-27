Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,006,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,459 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,281,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,158,000 after purchasing an additional 320,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,858,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,819 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,199,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,890 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,464,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,747,000 after purchasing an additional 667,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,102,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,970,000 after purchasing an additional 368,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $89.91 on Monday. Hilton Hotels has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 201.77%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

