Head to Head Analysis: Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) & Life Storage (LSI)

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Life Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Equity Lifestyle Properties and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Lifestyle Properties 27.24% 22.97% 7.03% Life Storage 37.37% 10.17% 5.30%

Risk and Volatility

Equity Lifestyle Properties has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Lifestyle Properties and Life Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Lifestyle Properties $986.65 million 10.97 $212.61 million $3.87 31.08 Life Storage $550.85 million 8.26 $206.59 million $5.51 17.72

Equity Lifestyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Life Storage. Life Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Lifestyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equity Lifestyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equity Lifestyle Properties pays out 63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Life Storage pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Lifestyle Properties has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Life Storage has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and Life Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Lifestyle Properties 0 4 1 0 2.20 Life Storage 1 5 0 0 1.83

Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus price target of $106.70, suggesting a potential downside of 11.29%. Life Storage has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.66%. Given Life Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Life Storage is more favorable than Equity Lifestyle Properties.

Summary

Equity Lifestyle Properties beats Life Storage on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

