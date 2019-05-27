Hayek Kallen Investment Management Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Handelsbanken downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $48.61 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

NVO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $52.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 78.28%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

