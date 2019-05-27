Harvest Capital Management Inc Invests $262,000 in Fabrinet (FN) Stock

Harvest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,366,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,376,000 after acquiring an additional 139,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 999,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,341,000 after acquiring an additional 189,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 485,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,295 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $1,577,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,932.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,500 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

FN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.71. 337,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,668. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $398.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

